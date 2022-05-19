Network Monitoring Operator – Gauteng Randburg

REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant IT qualifications
- ITIL V4 Foundation
- N(Requited)
- 3 years experience in IT and customer service desk related work environment
- Must have own car
DUTIES:
- Monitor critical IT systems and to ensure that systems are always operational and provide 1st line user support to users afterhours
- Ensure compliance of call logged against the call logging process
- Reporting and escalation of incidents
- Production systems, databases and services [URL Removed] Windows,SQL databases, Oracle
- Infrastructure Hardware [URL Removed] Firewalls,Switches, Wireless Access Point
- Maintenance on monitoring system
- Interact with infrastructure (2nd line support) on system/ network outages
- 1st line End User support after hours and weekends
- Infrastructure support on components, servers and services
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- monitoring system
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma