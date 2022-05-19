Programme Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT position available for Senior Programme Administrator within a Banking environment in the centre of Pretoria

Please only apply if you have experience in this position for at least 5 years

Scheduling of programme meeting, including arranging catering when required

Assist with monthly PMO and executive reporting;

Perform secretariat duties for the programme steering committee meeting

Taking minutes of meetings

Dating project schedules

Processing and filing (physical and electronic) of all programme documentation

Reviewing and tracking programme deliverables

Attend to project related change management material

Assisting with on-boarding / off-boarding and vetting of new programme team members

Travel reservations; communications; and

Any other duties ancillary to, or closely related to and required for the delivery of the Service

Key Responsibilities

Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project documentation (e.g. information relating to project charter, business case, project plan and change request) in order to ensure project compliance in terms of Programme Management Office standards and procedures

Collate and manage project information and reports, to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status

Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to project

Update and maintain project schedules, highlighting deviations, to ensure that project timelines are adhered to, and to allow for planning adjustments

Maintain a project repository, to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes

Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure follow up of actions as per the minutes

Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs, to allow management of project risks by the project manager

Contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the project manager, to ensure project continuity

Maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and information technology financial management to ensure timely payment of invoices

Process invoices for payments

Desired Skills:

Filing system for hardcopy and soft copy

Project website

using Sharepoint

Project Deliverables & Quality Assurance thereof

Strong administrative skills

