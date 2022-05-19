Sage X3 Technical Consultant – Gauteng Brakpan

May 19, 2022

QUALIFICATIONS Grade 12 & Bachelors Degree
EXPERIENCE 3-5 years experience in a Sage X3 consulting & project implementation

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
– In depth knowledge of Sage X3 modules particularly financial, manufacturing or distribution

  • In depth knowledge of Sage X3 architecture & database structure
  • Strong Crystal reports development skills
  • Formal Sage X3 accreditation
  • Strong presentation skills & ability to translate user’s requirements into specifications
  • Provides technical assistance & support to Sage users with respect to operation of the Sage X3 ERP system
  • Assists X3 users with the operation of the ERP modules – Finance, Manufacturing, Warehouse, Inventory, Purchasing
  • Resolves posting queries in financial modules
  • Develops ad hoc queries to assist users with data analysis
  • Develops standard reports in both Crystal Reports & Sage Data Analytics.
  • Assists with design of new processes
  • Training to new & existing users
  • Implements system audit & security as required
  • Recommends and makes changes to system configuration as required
  • Perform other job-related duties as assigned
  • Provides Go-Live Support
  • Troubleshooting
  • System upgrades

MINIMUM CRITICAL REQUIREMENTS AND JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Self-disciplined and highly motivated
  • Resilient
  • Strong people skills
  • Ability to deal with employees at all levels and good interpersonal skills
  • Strong decision making and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to multi-task in fast-paced dynamic environment
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Able to meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

  • Sage X3
  • Crystal Reports
  • SQL
  • Finance
  • Database Design
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

