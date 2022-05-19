Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Hyde Park

Main Purpose of Role
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.
Required Minimum Education / Training
– Grade 12
– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.
Required Minimum Work Experience
– 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
– 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory
Technical competencies:
C# Net Programming
JavaScript
HTML, PGP, ASP etc
SQL Server or other Databases. Basic
database maintenance and creation.
SQL – Good knowledge.
Various Source code repositories.
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net Development
- Javascript