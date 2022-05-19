Senior Design/Systems Engineer – Mining – Gauteng

May 19, 2022

An established international engineering Minerals Processing / Capital Equipment company based in Johannesburg requires the above.
Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Industrial/Process/Mechanical Engineering degree is essential.

  • Minimum 7 years’ engineering experience in an Industrial/mining environment with proven track record in integrating new systems/processes into the workplace.

  • Excellent technical knowledge.

  • Good data analysis skills with advanced Excel, BI, Python or other systems experience.

  • Leadership experience in change management.

  • Good commercial awareness.

  • Proven track record in problem-solving skills and a creative approach for new ideas.

  • Good communication, presentation and report writing skills.

  • Proven experience in developing a team with good team-working skills.

  • The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.

  • Be self-motivated and adaptable.

  • Proven ability to perform under tight deadlines.

  • Own transport and valid driver’s license essential.

  Own transport and valid driver's license essential.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Managing the engineering team and external consultants to meet business objectives.

  • Designing of plant to meet process performance guarantees and cost expectations.

  • Integrating civil, electrical and mechanical systems.

  • Developing process improvements and integration into plants.

  • Leading development and innovation on new technologies.

  • Equipment selection and applications engineering.

  • System Specification.

  • Conducting design reviews.

  • Configuration management.

  • Managing prototype testing.

  • Handling operational and maintenance requirements.

  • Managing life cycle costing.

  • Managing development of technical improvements/new technologies for the process equipment.

  • Managing engineering internal and external processes (ECP’s, drawing requests, etc).

  • Administering the engineering system (Network data, machine register, manuals, IPC’s etc.)

  • Assisting in ensuring component drawings and QRLs are accurate and drawn to the company’s requirements.

  • Adhering to the company’s quality procedures.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

