Senior Design/Systems Engineer – Mining – Gauteng

An established international engineering Minerals Processing / Capital Equipment company based in Johannesburg requires the above.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Industrial/Process/Mechanical Engineering degree is essential.

Minimum 7 years’ engineering experience in an Industrial/mining environment with proven track record in integrating new systems/processes into the workplace.

Excellent technical knowledge.

Good data analysis skills with advanced Excel, BI, Python or other systems experience.

Leadership experience in change management.

Good commercial awareness.

Proven track record in problem-solving skills and a creative approach for new ideas.

Good communication, presentation and report writing skills.

Proven experience in developing a team with good team-working skills.

The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.

Be self-motivated and adaptable.

Proven ability to perform under tight deadlines.

Own transport and valid driver’s license essential.

Email CV to [Email Address Removed]d

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing the engineering team and external consultants to meet business objectives.

Designing of plant to meet process performance guarantees and cost expectations.

Integrating civil, electrical and mechanical systems.

Developing process improvements and integration into plants.

Leading development and innovation on new technologies.

Equipment selection and applications engineering.

System Specification.

Conducting design reviews.

Configuration management.

Managing prototype testing.

Handling operational and maintenance requirements.

Managing life cycle costing.

Managing development of technical improvements/new technologies for the process equipment.

Managing engineering internal and external processes (ECP’s, drawing requests, etc).

Administering the engineering system (Network data, machine register, manuals, IPC’s etc.)

Assisting in ensuring component drawings and QRLs are accurate and drawn to the company’s requirements.

Adhering to the company’s quality procedures.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

