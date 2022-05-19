We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer who is set-up to work from anywhere with 3-5 years Programming experience. Someone who can Automate the processes between Software Development and IT teams to enable continuous delivery through designing, developing, testing and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an Agile environment.
Desired Skills:
- RedHat or Centoz
- Security Control on Linux
- Cloud experience: AWS or Azure
- Kuberneter and/or Docker
- Linux