Senior Program Administrator – 4834539-2 – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT POSITION. A large Banking group has a vacancy for a Senior Programme Administrator with 5 to 8 years experience in Programme Admin

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. Please only apply if you qualify in full.

A Higher Certificate (NQF 5) in Project Administration/Management;

A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project administration environment

Solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration

This will involve the day to day management administrative activities and tasks as they relate to the successful delivery of the Programme. The Programme administrator will need to liaise with the Service Provider’s, Project Managers and other stakeholders, and will work under the guidance and supervision of the EIM Programme Manager.

Project specific meetings and responsibilities in terms of meetings Ensure completion of Attendance Registers during meetings; Agendas – prepare and issue before meetings; Minutes – prepare, issue and ensure sign-off; Maintain Project Logs; Schedule of meetings and venues; Record meetings electronically; etc.

Hardcopy filing system Create and maintain hardcopy filing system; Create and maintain softcopy filing system; Scan and upload signed documents on H drive; etc.

Project website using SharePoint Convert H drive filing system to SharePoint Project site; Ensure that all Project related documents are stored on SharePoint; Establish regular back-up of SharePoint site; Continuously update SharePoint site with Project Documentation to allow Project collaboration and communication with all stakeholders



Project Deliverables

Conduct quality assurance on all Project Deliverables;

Ensure/track sign-off of Project Deliverables;

Filing/scan Project Deliverables on hardcopy filing system and H drive/SharePoint;

Maintain Project Logs for Deliverable

Strong administrative skills

Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

A high level of written and spoken English

Good communication skills

The ability to work in teams, liaise with people, handle conflict and to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

Strong administrative skills

Computer literacy

MS Office (very Strong)

A high level of written and spoken English

Ensure completion of Attendance Register

Agendas and meetings

