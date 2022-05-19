Senior Program Administrator – 4834539-2

CONTRACT POSITION. A large Banking group has a vacancy for a Senior Programme Administrator with 5 to 8 years experience in Programme Admin
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. Please only apply if you qualify in full.
A Higher Certificate (NQF 5) in Project Administration/Management;
A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project administration environment
Solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration
This will involve the day to day management administrative activities and tasks as they relate to the successful delivery of the Programme. The Programme administrator will need to liaise with the Service Provider’s, Project Managers and other stakeholders, and will work under the guidance and supervision of the EIM Programme Manager.
- Project specific meetings and responsibilities in terms of meetings
- Ensure completion of Attendance Registers during meetings;
- Agendas – prepare and issue before meetings;
- Minutes – prepare, issue and ensure sign-off;
- Maintain Project Logs;
- Schedule of meetings and venues;
- Record meetings electronically; etc.
- Hardcopy filing system
- Create and maintain hardcopy filing system;
- Create and maintain softcopy filing system;
- Scan and upload signed documents on H drive; etc.
- Project website using SharePoint
- Convert H drive filing system to SharePoint Project site;
- Ensure that all Project related documents are stored on SharePoint;
- Establish regular back-up of SharePoint site;
- Continuously update SharePoint site with Project Documentation to allow Project collaboration and communication with all stakeholders
- Project Deliverables
- Conduct quality assurance on all Project Deliverables;
- Ensure/track sign-off of Project Deliverables;
- Filing/scan Project Deliverables on hardcopy filing system and H drive/SharePoint;
- Maintain Project Logs for Deliverable
- Strong administrative skills
- Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project
- A high level of written and spoken English
- Good communication skills
- The ability to work in teams, liaise with people, handle conflict and to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Strong administrative skills
- Computer literacy
- MS Office (very Strong)
- A high level of written and spoken English
- Ensure completion of Attendance Register
- Agendas and meetings