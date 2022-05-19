Senior Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Project Manager (12 months contract) –JOHANNESBURG BASED We are looking for a Snr Project Manager with relevant SAP knowledge and experience (SAP projects and SDLC projects). SAP FINANCE desirable. Must be able to work on a steerco and executive level.

Key items: Retail experience (not negotiable), SAP experience (not negotiable), MUST be willing to travel between JHB and Cape Town for at least a week at a time and would prefer a JHB based candidate as the majority of time will be spent in JHB. Must also be willing to work on site in offices based in Randburg.This is due to the initial close collaboration getting the Project off the ground will take with stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position