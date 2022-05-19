Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently looking for a Project Manager with 7 years of experience with the following skillset:

Agile/ Hybrid Project Experience

App Integration Projects Experience (does not need to be a technical person but needs to have understanding/previous experience of managing similar projects)

Rudimentary working knowledge of integration layers will be beneficial

Experience in delivering projects with elements of technical builds will be considered.

We are currently looking for a Project Manager with 7 years of experience with the following skillset:

Agile/ Hybrid Project Experience

App Integration Projects Experience (does not need to be a technical person but needs to have understanding/previous experience of managing similar projects)

Rudimentary working knowledge of integration layers will be beneficial

Experience in delivering projects with elements of technical builds will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Agile

Integration

Learn more/Apply for this position