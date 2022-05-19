Senior Scrum Master at Reverside – Gauteng

Senior Scrum Master

We are looking for Senior Scrum Master Professionals with5+ years solid development experience in Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.

Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from the BI platform and SGT resource pools.

Establish and manage team cadence throughout the delivery lifecycle, and facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.

Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.

Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams

Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.

Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.

Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).

Education and Experience

Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable.

Relevant IT/project management certifications are advantageous.

Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management

Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.

Experience in delivering BI products is preferable

7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.

Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

