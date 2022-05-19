Senior Scrum Master at Reverside

May 19, 2022

Senior Scrum Master

We are looking for Senior Scrum Master Professionals with5+ years solid development experience in Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

  • Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.
  • Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from the BI platform and SGT resource pools.
  • Establish and manage team cadence throughout the delivery lifecycle, and facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
  • Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.
  • Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams
  • Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.
  • Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
  • Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).

Education and Experience

  • Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable.
  • Relevant IT/project management certifications are advantageous.
  • Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
  • Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
  • Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.
  • Experience in delivering BI products is preferable
  • 7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.
  • Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures.

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position