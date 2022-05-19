Senior Scrum Master at Reverside

Senior Scrum Master
We are looking for Senior Scrum Master Professionals with5+ years solid development experience in Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements
- Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.
- Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from the BI platform and SGT resource pools.
- Establish and manage team cadence throughout the delivery lifecycle, and facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
- Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.
- Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams
- Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
- Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).
Education and Experience
- Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable.
- Relevant IT/project management certifications are advantageous.
- Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
- Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.
- Experience in delivering BI products is preferable
- 7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.
- Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices