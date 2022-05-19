Senior Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will be responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team. It’s a fully remote position, reporting in on a Daily Development Standup meeting.

My client is looking for a Software Tester who can move the team over from manual testing to automation.

You should be able to function in a fast-paced, dynamic, agile and driven environment and have outstanding English communication skills.

Skills Required:

Testing/Automatoin experience – 3 Years

Microsoft SQL Server Experience – 3 Years

Excellent communication skills

Structured problem solving skills

Confident and Self Motivated (6 Developers to 1 Tester)

Responsibilities:

Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal

Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed

Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing

Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets

Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software (Ranorex)

Software Release Notes compilation and management through DevOps and Bravo Notes

Desired Skills:

manual testing

automation testing

ticket testing

Regression testing

Software release notes compilation

MS SQL Server

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fully remote work

