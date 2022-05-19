Senior Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will be responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team. It’s a fully remote position, reporting in on a Daily Development Standup meeting.
My client is looking for a Software Tester who can move the team over from manual testing to automation.
You should be able to function in a fast-paced, dynamic, agile and driven environment and have outstanding English communication skills.
Skills Required:
- Testing/Automatoin experience – 3 Years
- Microsoft SQL Server Experience – 3 Years
- Excellent communication skills
- Structured problem solving skills
- Confident and Self Motivated (6 Developers to 1 Tester)
Responsibilities:
- Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal
- Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed
- Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing
- Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets
- Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software (Ranorex)
- Software Release Notes compilation and management through DevOps and Bravo Notes
Desired Skills:
- manual testing
- automation testing
- ticket testing
- Regression testing
- Software release notes compilation
- MS SQL Server
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fully remote work