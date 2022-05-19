Senior Solutions Architect

- 2 senior dev/architect roles. The more senior, the better.
- A SOLID understanding of software design and architecture is a base requirement
- The role is majoritively a backend one.
- C# understanding is a must.
- Understanding of Microsoft Azure and related products and services is a nice to have.
- Cloud computing experience is a must.
- Considering the seniority of the role, we understand that these people are expensive. I don’t have a budget cap but we’re not keen on paying for someone who is purely expensive because he’s moved around a lot in consulting, corporate, and government positions.
- Urgent!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- Technical Architecture
- Solution Architecture
- IT Strategy
- Enterprise Architecture
- Solution Design
- Platform as a service
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund