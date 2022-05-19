Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Brooklyn

May 19, 2022

  • 2 senior dev/architect roles. The more senior, the better.
  • A SOLID understanding of software design and architecture is a base requirement
  • The role is majoritively a backend one.
  • C# understanding is a must.
  • Understanding of Microsoft Azure and related products and services is a nice to have.
  • Cloud computing experience is a must.
  • Considering the seniority of the role, we understand that these people are expensive. I don’t have a budget cap but we’re not keen on paying for someone who is purely expensive because he’s moved around a lot in consulting, corporate, and government positions.
  • Urgent!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Azure
  • Technical Architecture
  • Solution Architecture
  • IT Strategy
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Solution Design
  • Platform as a service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position