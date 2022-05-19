Snr Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst
We are looking for Business Analyst Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in System Analysis and Design experience has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
- Performing impact assessments on BAU changes and support requests received from businesses, clients, and vendors.
- Gathering information and analyzing user requirements for business process improvements and system enhancements.
- Writing business and functional specifications for business processes and/or system enhancements.
- Engaging with outsourced partners to complete requirement specifications and impact assessments.
- Integration analysis, data analysis, dash-boarding, and reporting specifications.
- Engage with Project Business Analysts in order to provide post-project implementation support to businesses and to define the support model.
- Support, analyze and respond to business requests that relate to BAU issues and project implementations.
- Work with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off.
- Facilitate regular forums where the backlog of work is prioritized by key stakeholders.
- Participate in formal application change control processes.
- Participate in formal incident management processes with both internal and external (outsourced) teams.
- Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process.
- Act as a source of leadership and guidance for the junior members of the IT support
team.
- Coach and train members of the IT support team as part of the cross-skilling and succession initiatives.
Qualification and Experience
- Relevant IT tertiary qualification
- Business Analysis certification
- Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role
- Collective Investment Schemes (essential)
- BI experience (beneficial)
- System Analysis and Design experience (beneficial)
Competencies
- Strong knowledge of administrative business processes, data environment, and reporting analysis (essential).
- Ability to write SQL queries at an intermediate level.
- Ability to perform process mapping and design.
- Ability to compile test plans and test cases.
- Ability to transfer knowledge to users, trainers and peers.
- Strong facilitation skills for meetings, workshops, and forums.
- Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices