Snr Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst

We are looking for Business Analyst Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in System Analysis and Design experience has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Performing impact assessments on BAU changes and support requests received from businesses, clients, and vendors.

Gathering information and analyzing user requirements for business process improvements and system enhancements.

Writing business and functional specifications for business processes and/or system enhancements.

Engaging with outsourced partners to complete requirement specifications and impact assessments.

Integration analysis, data analysis, dash-boarding, and reporting specifications.

Engage with Project Business Analysts in order to provide post-project implementation support to businesses and to define the support model.

Support, analyze and respond to business requests that relate to BAU issues and project implementations.

Work with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off.

Facilitate regular forums where the backlog of work is prioritized by key stakeholders.

Participate in formal application change control processes.

Participate in formal incident management processes with both internal and external (outsourced) teams.

Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process.

Act as a source of leadership and guidance for the junior members of the IT support

team.

team. Coach and train members of the IT support team as part of the cross-skilling and succession initiatives.

Qualification and Experience

Relevant IT tertiary qualification

Business Analysis certification

Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role

Collective Investment Schemes (essential)

BI experience (beneficial)

System Analysis and Design experience (beneficial)

Competencies

Strong knowledge of administrative business processes, data environment, and reporting analysis (essential).

Ability to write SQL queries at an intermediate level.

Ability to perform process mapping and design.

Ability to compile test plans and test cases.

Ability to transfer knowledge to users, trainers and peers.

Strong facilitation skills for meetings, workshops, and forums.

Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position