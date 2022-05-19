SNR Support Engineer

Tier 3 Level
- 5-7 years relevant IT and ISP experience
- Strong network security background
- Practical experience with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches and firewalls and Fortigate firewalls networking equipment
- Cisco Certification – CCNP or CCSP or CCIE (currently studying or working towards)
- Juniper and Fortigate Certifications a major advantage
- Knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, L2TP tunnels and GRE tunnels
- Knowledge of firewall UTM features including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS mitigation and Anti-virus
- Knowledge of a wide variety of network solutions, standards and protocols
- Strong understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP
- Working knowledge of VOIP and related QOS
- Solid network troubleshooting ability
- Good written and oral communication skills
- Ability to take ownership of projects with minimal supervision
- Ability to mentor junior staff members
- Team orientated
- Ability to work under pressure and is stress tolerant
NEEDS to understand design
Update diagrams
Reconfigure Router
Experience and Skills:
-
The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in the day-to-day support and networking functions of the Company
-
Provide network configuration, deployment and support for customers and third parties on daily on Company and client network.
- Attend to tickets as assigned to them in the required time
- Troubleshooting client network related issues including visiting client offices
- Effective telephonic and written communication to clients about relevant network information
- Perform configurations and installations of networking equipment
- Perform after hours and weekend standby as and when required
- Quality assessment of client installations, Testing and Configuration
- Perform voice/data core network troubleshooting and overall technical support in both operational and lab environments to isolate and diagnose all types of network problems, ensuring customer requirements are fulfilled. Create reports where necessary on all activities and generate solutions
- Helpdesk – meet client SLA’s and reporting on SLA performance both internal and external
- Perform laboratory and commercial validation of new core network system software, features and function where required
- Responds to customer network needs and questions and ensures work is performed in accordance with standards, guidelines and processes
- Adhering to change control procedures – communication to internal/external customers
- Standard Support Operating Process and Procedures
- Attend fortnightly team meetings and minute tasks and outcomes where relevant – internal
- Configuration and provisioning on the core network where required
- Liaising with all departments and technical resources involved when required
- Providing feedback at meetings regarding project status where applicable
- Keeping stakeholders informed of issues and progress
- Undertaking necessary, on the job, or external learning and development to ensure the success of the infrastructure projects
- Complying with all other reasonable requests to ensure the job is completed professionally and according to Saicom standards within deadlines
- Maintaining a positive customer focused attitude and promoting the interests of Saicom whilst liaising with client base
- Consulting with customers at all levels about relevant deployments within their environment
- Will be accountable and responsible for own assigned projects
- Work with other related departments in all cross functional matters to ensure deliverables are completed on time
- Please note the above responsibilities is subjected to change based on business requirements and needs
Desired Skills:
- MPLS
- Network
- VOIP
- BGP
- CISCO
- JUNIPER
- CCNA
- routers
- configure
- Troubleshooting
- 3rd Line
About The Employer:
– Growing Company
– Family type Culture
– Helpful People
– Extra Mile mindset
– Reason for position is promotion
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid – 3 days at office
- Medical Aid
- Gap Cover
- overtime on standby roster
- Cell phone allowance
- Fibre Allowance
- petrol claim
- Sponsor Certifications
- Laptop
- Study Assistance