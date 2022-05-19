Software Developer: Cloud Systems & Data Engineering at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR specialist expertise in Cloud Systems & Data Engineering as a Software Developer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Industrial Process Optimisation Technologies based in Stellenbosch. The successful candidate must have at least 8 years’ experience directly engaged in development and maintenance of sophisticated cloud-based digital architectures that manage very considerable magnitudes of highly differentiated live data streams, have expertise in Cybersecurity and several Programming languages and preferably experience in the Financial sector.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a minimum of 8 years of experience directly engaged in this field, which must verifiably include the development and maintenance of sophisticated cloud-based digital architectures that manage very considerable magnitudes of highly differentiated live data streams.

Expertise in Cybersecurity and several Programming languages necessary.

Financial sector experience preferable.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate on all matters Software Development related, possess a keen interest in R&D and be an effective team player.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

