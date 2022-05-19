Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

May 19, 2022

An excellent opportunity has arisen within the Development Department. This role focuses on software development, executing projects on a deadline and working in a team.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Design clean and simple solutions.
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
  • Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.
  • Mentor and guide team members to achieve their goals.
  • Take part in the design of the database and software.
  • Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.
  • Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards.
  • Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.
  • Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.
  • Develop and maintain a modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.
  • Update system documentation.
  • Maintain software.

Skills and Experience.

  • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or similar.
  • Knowledge or exposure to MS DevOps.
  • At least 5 years of in-depth programming experience with C#, C++, JAVA, and Python.
  • Unity game engine experience will be advantageous.
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle.
  • Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns.
  • A structured approach to software development.
  • Experience with in-depth testing.
  • Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed.
  • Working in a team on projects.
  • To stay abreast of new technologies.

Attributes:

  • Committed to delivering high-quality work.
  • Taking ownership of work delivered.
  • Strong communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.
  • Ability to work individually and with teams.
  • Commitment to meeting deadlines.

Desired Skills:

  • Degree
  • C++
  • C#
  • Java
  • Python
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

