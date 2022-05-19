Solutions Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A prestigious Financial Services Group in Joburg seeks a highly strategic & results-driven Solutions Architect whose core role will be to create and maintain architecture solutions to enable and guide the design and development of integrated solutions that meet current and future business needs. The successful incumbent must have a minimum BSc or BCom in Computer and Information System related courses, 5-10 years IT experience preferably focused on Architecture, specific experience and demonstrable capability around the effective presentation of Architecture concepts to a diverse range of stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions, a demonstrable track record of delivering on projects – preferably in the Corporate and Investing Banking sector with Enterprise Architecture, Business and IT environments and solid overall knowledge of applications, integration, and data architecture frameworks and industry best practices.

DUTIES:

Macro Environment –

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required architectural work.

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business.

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability. This includes the requirement to decommission legacy technologies.

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned).

Business Alignment –

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery.

Enterprise Architecture Design –

Partner with Company and other BU Architects to contribute to the creation and review of a architecture capability strategy which meets the strategic requirements of the business.

Estimate potential changes to business requirements and processes, due to changes/ improvements made in information systems, data management practices, information management procedures, and/ employed software/hardware.

Solution Design –

Use appropriate tools and methods to contribute to the development of systems architectures in specific business / functional areas to improve the efficiency of system and business performance.

Produce systems and component specifications and translate these into detailed designs for implementation using selected products in support of business or systems changes. This includes the alignment of required documentation.

Provide learning and make suggestions on technical aspects of system development and integration.

Architecture Governance –

Monitor adherence to processes which support the prescribed architectural frameworks and ensure delivery teams align to the required standards and methodologies.

Recommend appropriate interventions in own area of ways to improve architectural compliance. This includes BU/FA representation at relevant forums e.g., Architecture Board, Cloud Steerco.

Additional Duties –

Evaluate current landscape and capability; evaluate internal IT functions, business development strategies, IT processes and identify architectural gaps so that improvements can be actioned.

Support assessment of existing enterprise application portfolios and help envision and plan modernization roadmaps including architectural blueprints.

Articulate and define complex architectures in a simple way to stakeholders underpinned by a structured analytical approach and high-quality Architectural Artefacts and Deliverables.

Ensure architectural artefacts are well documented and maintained.

Work and collaborate with technology and business teams to ensure that the right benefit is derived from new and current architectures.

Auditing compliance to enterprise architecture standards and ensuring that relevant actions are taken where there is non-compliance.

Architect both on-prem and cloud applications using reference architecture approaches supported by major cloud vendors.

Present and justify solutions/proposals to IT and Business Leaders from Mid Management to CXOs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc or BCom in Computer and information system related courses. (Minimum)

Postgraduate degree AND/OR relevant experience in a similar environment.

Experience/Skills –

5-10 years IT experience preferably focused on Architecture.

Experience showing influence at senior levels across multiple jurisdictions.

Specific experience and demonstrable capability around the effective presentation of Architecture concepts to a diverse range of stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions.

Demonstrable track record of delivering on projects that span multi-disciplinary areas, preferably in the Corporate and Investing Banking sector with Enterprise Architecture, Business and IT environments.

Good overall knowledge of applications, integration, and data architecture frameworks and industry best practices.

Advantageous –

TOGAF Certification.

Cloud Certifications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analysis and Attention to Detail – Able to be systematic and rule orientated in gathering, reviewing and evaluating data from a variety of perspectives; includes the ability to work with precision and highlight inconsistencies and inaccuracies in detailed information.

Big Picture Thinking – Ability to integrate information from a variety of sources, discern complex underlying relationships and predict patterns for future growth

Drive and Results Orientation – Self-starter and originator who maintains high levels of activity and produces a consistently high-quality output within agreed deadlines. Prompt and proactive in driving for results and sets demanding goals for self and others.

Problem Solving – Cuts to the core of issues and applies effective analysis, logic and creativity to identify and implement solutions.

Customer Service Orientation – Anticipates, recognises and meets the needs of internal and external clients or customers (however these are defined in the role), taking responsibility for maintaining the highest service standards and developing and sustaining productive client relationships.

Building Relationships – Capacity to put people at ease and build sound relationships based on mutual trust and openness.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Solutions

Architect

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position