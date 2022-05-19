Team Lead Database – Gauteng Centurion

REQUIREMENTS:
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- Production implementation experience
- 5 years experience in SQL as a DBA, including server architechure and administration
- Microsoft SQL Server certification
- Extensive knowledge of database security
- Experience with SQL server capacity management, load balancing, clustering and associated technology
DUTIES:
- Responsible for providing operational application database services to the organization
- Designing and optimizing methods to store, analyse, utilize, and organize data associated with the applications portfolio
- Investigate database related alerts and escalations
- Ensure all recovery systems are replicated at DR, including infrastructure, DB replication and software
- Influence the technology strategy by aligning technical expertise and business needs to enhance IT service delivery
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of database security
- Documentation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma