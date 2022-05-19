Team Lead Database – Gauteng Centurion

May 19, 2022

REQUIREMENTS:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
  • Production implementation experience
  • 5 years experience in SQL as a DBA, including server architechure and administration
  • Microsoft SQL Server certification
  • Extensive knowledge of database security
  • Experience with SQL server capacity management, load balancing, clustering and associated technology

DUTIES:

  • Responsible for providing operational application database services to the organization
  • Designing and optimizing methods to store, analyse, utilize, and organize data associated with the applications portfolio
  • Investigate database related alerts and escalations
  • Ensure all recovery systems are replicated at DR, including infrastructure, DB replication and software
  • Influence the technology strategy by aligning technical expertise and business needs to enhance IT service delivery

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Knowledge of database security
  • Documentation skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position