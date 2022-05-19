Technical Lead – Western Cape

Are you someone who finds yourself deeply entrenched in the discipline of software engineering and are driven by leveraging the latest technologies and clouding platforms? – Then this role is for you! You will be responsible for the coaching and mentoring of Software Engineers and will drive technical excellence in defining, adhering, and sharing technical knowledge and expertise within his/her direct team and the broader Technology Delivery teams

Ready to report to the Head of Engineering to deliver robust and scalable systems?

Grow the technical and behavioural skills within the through direct line management.

In this role, besides working closely with your own team you will need to foster strong relationships with Stakeholders, Portfolio Heads, Product Management, Architects, and other managers against a common focus to deliver.

A strong understanding of delivering products via DevOps practices and Azure clouding infrastructure will be a required skill set of the desired candidate.

Key responsibilities:

Multitask and manage multiple projects and changing priorities while being accountable for the technical delivery of your team.

Be flexible to do context switching between technical focused and team management as time and situation demands.

Act in a technical leadership capacity: mentoring junior engineers, new team members, and applying technical expertise to challenging programming and design problems.

Drive the Product innovations by catering to successful initiatives for various categories like Technical debt reduction, Technical stack upgrade, Full stack development, DevOps, Quality and Software Engineering best practices to be followed by your reporting teams.

Ensure that your team adheres to decisions made by the Architecture and management team.

Demonstrated ability to inspire, motivate, and grow engineering teams

Manage peer code review

Set SMART targets for your team members

Design and adopt an API first approach to enable Euromonitor client adoption and broader use within the group applications landscape.

Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science or related Software Engineering Qualification.

At least 5 years of experience in Software Development.

At least 3 years in an Agile environment

Skills/Proficiencies required:

At least 5 years of experience with hands on development using Microsoft, Cloud-Native & Open-source technology stack to build applications and services.

Good knowledge/experience of Serverless, Cloud native, and Azure cloud practices.

Expertise in programming languages & toolkits: C# .Net Core, Asp.Net Core, Angular, SQL, APIs, PowerShell, React and experience with Cloud-based applications / services (e.g., Azure PaaS).

Solid understanding of DevOps practices.

Expertise in loosely coupled design, Micro-services development, Message queues and containerized applications deployment using technologies like RESTful services, Message Queues, and Docker.

Experience in working with SQL Databases like SQL Server or NOSQL DBs.

Experience / Understanding with:

Agile methodologies

BDD (Behaviour Driven Development)

Test Driven Development (TDD)

Domain Driven Design (DDD)

Event Driven Architecture

API Gateways and Service Discovery

Elastic Search implementations

Experience in Agile and DevOps technical practices including CI/CD. Drive a DevOps culture change and implementation of development best practices.

Data driven approach with excellent analytical skills and an ability to identify trends, anomalies, antipatterns etc.

Servant Leader.

Communicative and social

Situationally Aware

Conflict resolution

Critical thinking – Ability to apply sound logic and reasoning skills to facilitate decision making

Culture driven

Mentorship

Servant

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Tech Lead

.Net

Azure devops

TDD

Agile

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension

Learn more/Apply for this position