Technical Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Build, Enhance, Monitor, and maintain the Banks IT Infrastructure (Data Centre, Server, Network, and vendors) using available tools and providing second line support to other departments with problem solving and planning for new implementations
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Certification in:
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Aruba Switching associate (or equivalent)
- Routing & Switching
- Fortinet NSE4
- LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
- Aruba ClearPass NAC (802.1x)
- Azure specific Certifications (Administration & Networking)
- Network Load Balancing Certification
- Wireless (Aruba) Certification
- ITIL Certification
Experience & Skills
- 3 years’ experience as a Network Engineer
- Routing & Switching
- Firewalls (Fortinet)
- Network Load Balancing
- Wireless (Aruba)
- NAC (Aruba ClearPass 802.1x)
- WAN
- LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)
- Azure Networking
- Practical understanding of the following technologies:
- Microsoft Windows including Active Directory & radius services
- SAN and Virtualized environments relating to the Network implications
- Disaster Recovery techniques
-
Security
-
3 years’ experience as an engineer withing the infrastructure domain with proven record in:
- Networking
- LAN
- Wan
- Firewalls
- SD-Wan
- Wireless
Personal Attributes
- Attention to detail
- Speed of execution
- Risk management skills
- Proactive
- Ability to work under stress / pressure
- Strong customer service skills
- High level of analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong documentation skills.
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
- Provide technical assistance, guidance & training to team members.
- Assist with escalated user issues and assist in finding and resolving issues
- Identifying new technologies which could be used to improve current tasks and duties
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Maintains, monitors, and supports the infrastructure environment and/or facilities.
- Diagnoses and resolves complex hardware, software, and connectivity problems
- Supports multiple systems for applications
- Work with project teams to understand business needs and participates in business requirements meetings as needed.
- Performs routine maintenance tasks for infrastructure systems such as backups, patch management and hot fixes.
- Monitors operating capacity in terms of (Utilization, saturation, and expected growth).
- Analyses health check results and provides feedback
- Recommends changes/enhancements for improved systems availability, reliability, and performance.
- Recommends settings changes to improve performance and reliability.
- Participates in testing efforts and coordinates feedback of test results.
- Provides Level 2 – 3 production support
- Troubleshoots problems by analysing root causes and evaluating multiple options
- Adheres to security requirements.
- Tests and executes backup and disaster recovery for infrastructure solutions
- Monitors production, outputs, and services to ensure that SLAs, and other quality metrics, are being met
- Documents new or modified infrastructure deployments and systems.
- Installs, configures, and maintains approved system hardware and software
- Collects and maintains tracking and configuration documentation and plans.
- Works with vendors and architects to understand their technology roadmaps
- Works across teams to ensure IT system upgrades and update deployments are implemented with minimal impact to production operation.
- Provides support for connectivity or related network/communication issues for the user community.
- Monitors ticketing queue and responds to service requests or
- Coordinates installation and maintenance work with outside vendors as needed.
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Aruba Switching
- Routing & Switching
- Fortinet NSE4
- LAN
- WAN
- Azure
- Wireless Aruba
- ITIL
- SD-WAN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma