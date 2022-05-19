Test Analyst at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Test Analyst – PTA or Secunda
The Company is Situated primarily in Secunda the company provides amongst others multi-disciplinary design and project execution services,
to the Petro-Chemical Industry.
Test Anaylst
- Creating test requirements and test plans.
- Creating and executing test cases.
- Reporting on issues that arise during the development lifecycle.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Analysing user requirements and ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
- Ensuring continuous professional self-development.
- Assisting and training of users in software systems.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT.
- At least 3 years’ experience as a software tester.
- Good communication skills.
- Valid driver’s license.