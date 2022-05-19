Test Analyst at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria Region

May 19, 2022

Test Analyst – PTA or Secunda

The Company is Situated primarily in Secunda the company provides amongst others multi-disciplinary design and project execution services,

to the Petro-Chemical Industry.

Test Anaylst

  • Creating test requirements and test plans.
  • Creating and executing test cases.
  • Reporting on issues that arise during the development lifecycle.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Analysing user requirements and ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
  • Ensuring continuous professional self-development.
  • Assisting and training of users in software systems.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT.
  • At least 3 years’ experience as a software tester.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Valid driver’s license.

