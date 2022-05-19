Test Analyst at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

May 19, 2022

Our client has a position available in their organization based in Port Elizabeth, for a Test Analyst.

The purpose of the role is to Test new and enhanced IT applications in accordance with defined business functional and non-functional requirements to ensure optimal system functioning.

Requirements:

  • Matric certificate.
  • IT Diploma, or equivalent IT and Testing Qualification is essential.
  • B. Com / B.Sc. degree or equivalent is advantageous.
  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.
  • ISTQB / ISEB Certified Tester Intermediate Level or Advanced Level Test Analyst is preferred.
  • Experience in test automation is preferred.
  • Database skill and experience e.g., SQL queries.
  • Knowledge and experience with different types of test methods.
  • Knowledge and experience with software testing tools (Qtest, Selenium, Postman, CodedUI, Jira etc).
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of the software testing life cycle.
  • In-depth knowledge of manual testing (functional and non-functional); basic knowledge/understanding of test automation.

Desired competencies:

  • Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drive business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.
  • Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, support their financial wellness and ensure client centricity.
  • Drives a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results.
  • Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.
  • Prioritizes the business interests of the organization and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.
  • Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the organization and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of the organization.
  • Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.
  • Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
  • Ability to work within a team as well as independently.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Analyze business requirements.
  • Assess and define the scope of test.
  • Identify prerequisites and appropriate types of test.
  • Estimate size of the test effort.
  • Define and prioritize test scenarios.
  • Develop test cases.
  • Identify test data requirements.
  • Prepare test data.
  • Execute test cases and record test execution results.
  • Identify, classify, report and track defects to resolution.
  • Conduct re-testing and regression testing.
  • Compile test packs.
  • Support Product Owners during Acceptance Testing
  • Quality review of test cases.
  • Mentor less experienced testers in the team.
  • Test complex systems.
  • Test systems with multiple integration points.
  • Execute and support cross business unit testing.
  • Collaborate within the Scrum team.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position