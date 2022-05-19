Test Analyst at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client has a position available in their organization based in Port Elizabeth, for a Test Analyst.
The purpose of the role is to Test new and enhanced IT applications in accordance with defined business functional and non-functional requirements to ensure optimal system functioning.
Requirements:
- Matric certificate.
- IT Diploma, or equivalent IT and Testing Qualification is essential.
- B. Com / B.Sc. degree or equivalent is advantageous.
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.
- ISTQB / ISEB Certified Tester Intermediate Level or Advanced Level Test Analyst is preferred.
- Experience in test automation is preferred.
- Database skill and experience e.g., SQL queries.
- Knowledge and experience with different types of test methods.
- Knowledge and experience with software testing tools (Qtest, Selenium, Postman, CodedUI, Jira etc).
- In-depth knowledge and experience of the software testing life cycle.
- In-depth knowledge of manual testing (functional and non-functional); basic knowledge/understanding of test automation.
Desired competencies:
- Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drive business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.
- Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, support their financial wellness and ensure client centricity.
- Drives a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results.
- Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.
- Prioritizes the business interests of the organization and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.
- Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the organization and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of the organization.
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.
- Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
- Ability to work within a team as well as independently.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Analyze business requirements.
- Assess and define the scope of test.
- Identify prerequisites and appropriate types of test.
- Estimate size of the test effort.
- Define and prioritize test scenarios.
- Develop test cases.
- Identify test data requirements.
- Prepare test data.
- Execute test cases and record test execution results.
- Identify, classify, report and track defects to resolution.
- Conduct re-testing and regression testing.
- Compile test packs.
- Support Product Owners during Acceptance Testing
- Quality review of test cases.
- Mentor less experienced testers in the team.
- Test complex systems.
- Test systems with multiple integration points.
- Execute and support cross business unit testing.
- Collaborate within the Scrum team.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.