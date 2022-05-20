Application Support Specialist (ICT) (3-Year Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A service provider of Quality Certification and Cold Chain Management seeks a solutions-driven Application Support Specialist for its ICT division who has the strong ability to present and explain technical information to diverse audiences in a simple way to transfer understanding. The ideal candidate will require a solid understanding of software technologies, experience with ITIL Frameworks, dealing with service providers, Report Writing and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs. Please note this is a Fixed-Term 3-Year Contract.

DUTIES:

Provide input and support in compiling technical application requirements.

Translate business unit needs and functional requirements (as provided by Business Analyst) into technical application requirements.

Communicate technical application requirements to Developer/s (Vendor)/ BA.

Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested.

Ad hoc User Acceptance Testing: Develop and assist to create Test Plans and associated use cases. Conduct testing against test plan and producing documented test results. Coordinate User Acceptance Testing with end-user group and development (vendors). Continually look for process improvement areas within applications to automate process or improve efficiency. Coordinate Re-testing where required. Document all configurations and/or corrective changes. Transfer skills to other staff and Develop training content for end-users. Provide training on application -testing and -implementation for end-users (Internal and External stakeholders).

Provide application support to end-user: Adhere to support policies, processes and business SLAs. Ensure ITIL processes are followed. Develop and maintain support processes. Use of ICT tools, e.g., Service Desk for all support calls. Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system. Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s. Provide guidance to users on processes. Participate in standby as per agreed upon standby roster.

Create and maintain application support documentation: Create support scripts. Create Requests for Change (RFC) for all changes implemented or requested.

Troubleshooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented.

Escalate any unresolved support issues through relevant channels.

Manage permanent fixes for issues/problems.

Constantly evaluate and make recommendations for improvements to support ICT and business.

Document control.

Document and file all functional requirements, technical specifications; test cases, test results, implementation plans, change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e., certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure traceability.

Monitoring.

Collaborate with relevant parties to define and implement monitoring requirements: Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organisational risk. Coordinate the activities with the business units to ensure that appropriate monitoring is executed by end-users. Progress Reporting on assigned metrics. Submit weekly/ monthly reports on assigned metrics. Report to Project team. Provide reports, graphs when necessary. Serve as Project team member on implementing assigned projects according to defined Project-team role. Brand ambassador and change agent.



REQUIREMENTS:

Basic understanding of software technologies.

ITIL Frameworks.

Dealing with service providers.

Problem solving and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs.

Report-writing.

A valid driver’s license is a requirement for this role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

Detail orientated.

Strong coordination and planning skills.

Highly motivated, achievement orientated, goal driven with the ability to function well under demanding circumstances.

Sound interpersonal relationship skills, communicates efficiently with an ability to build and maintain relationships.

Ability to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in dealing with clients.

COMMENTS:

