Business Analyst- 4859541 – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT POSITION. A financial institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT position available for a Business Analyst.

The main purpose of this position is to conduct end to end business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for the business

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. Please only apply if you qualify in FULL. If you are not contacted within 7 days please consider your application as unsuccessful



An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis; and

Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience

Experience in a transformational project

Agile/Scrum Certification

Understanding of business Systems Analysis.

Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.

Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business

Planning business analysis

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business

Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people

Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decisions.

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being

Managing the quality of the solution being

Managing change requirements and

Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).

Developing user manuals.

Training users on the new system

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Stakeholder management

Presentation skills

Ability to build customer loyalty and work in a team

Motivated self-starter

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

Feasibility Report;

Business Case;

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

Business Process Modelling document; and

Training documentation; and

Product backlog;

User stories;

Requirements Traceability Matrix;

Test cases;

Training and knowledge transfer documentation; and

Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project

Desired Skills:

