Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

The Business Analyst is required to assist in the business analysis, design, specification, cost justification, and implementation of any new business system. Implementation and documentation of the process, workflow, policies and tasks as they apply to business process and technology process.

Education:

Matric Qualification

Business Administration

Leadership Course

Degree in relevant field or current studies towards a degree

Experience and Knowledge:

2 Years experience in system environment and exposure to business application system development.

Matric qualification.

Diploma/Certificate in travel (advantage)

Galileo and Amadeus (advantage)

Competent skills in English (verbally and electronically)

Basic accounting principles

SAM / AGM experience (advantage)

Experience with technology processes, protocol and tools (Development Methodology, Project documentation & tracking, test planning, checking and documentation).

Experience managing the processes (facilitating meetings, understanding business needs, conceptualizing, and documentation)

Experience of the travel business

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

BA

Travel

Galileo

Amadeus

Learn more/Apply for this position