Data Engineer (Remote OR On-Site) at Abantu Staffing Solutions

May 20, 2022

Job Description:

We are looking for talented Data Scientist individuals to support with our logistics international team.

      • Will support within the platform space – assist in setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations support.
      • Data management supporting specialists who will be involved in standardisation; Data ingestion topics; Kafka.

The Job Requirements:

      • Expert with ETL tools and BI Tools
      • Data Science / Data Engineering
      • Big data technologies: Hadoop
      • Network/Security/Credential management
      • Middleware Integration
      • Data Ingestion
      • Kafka experience and Knowledge
      • API orientated approach and knowledge
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Strong understanding of data modeling, algorithms and data transformation techniques.
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work a 3 shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
  • Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

  • Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
  • Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems. Manage data and meta-data.
  • Define the standards for data modelling and the maintenance thereof.
  • Support and maintain machine learning algorithm deployments. Build ETL (data extraction, transformation and loading) storages and analytical tools.
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)
  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Learn more/Apply for this position