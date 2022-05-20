DevOps Manager at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ARCHITECT, advance & maintain the technical ecosystem and continuous integration /delivery processes of a reputable Retail Group seeking your expertise & strong leadership as a DevOps Manager. Working within the IT Central Application Team, you will interface between the Dev team and the Server Maintenance/Hosting team, understand technology deeply at both the server level and at the development level, understand where the gaps often are between these two, and is excited about filling those gaps and taking proactive steps to prevent application emergencies from ever happening. You will require a NQF8 Level qualification in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent, 5-10 years’ C#, .Net, Java, Python & Performance Analysis; 3-5 years working in a lead or management role & at least 2 year’s design and implementation of Continuous Delivery and/or DevOps solutions or architecture patterns. You must have proficiency with AWS, Azure, Dynatrace, Jenkins & GitHub.

DUTIES:

Give input into the Central Application Development Team strategy and operating plans with regards to DevOps process.

Establish processes and procedures that will create business value.

Design, build and maintain continuous integration/continuous delivery infrastructure and tools for development, QA and production environments.

Build and maintain processes to ensure that security and compliance requirements are adhered to for all development.

Improve IT productivity through automating the processes of software delivery and infrastructure management.

Establish processes and procedures that will create business value within the team.

Design, build and maintain continuous integration/continuous delivery infrastructure and tools for development, QA and production environments.

Build and maintain processes to ensure that security and compliance requirements are adhered to for all development.

Identify trending gaps or issues in day-to-day performance of all applications and components by active monitoring, alert management, reporting, and process reviews.

Collaborate with key stakeholders across IT to ensure operational efficiency.

Work with Solution Architects and Leads to look at best ways for deployments on-premises and cloud, Android and Apple Store.

Work with Development teams as it relates to environment setups, build and release processes.

Work with Test Managers, QA Leads and Quality Assurers to promote automated testing and deployments for continuous delivery.

Measure and monitor the performance and stability of the platforms production environment striving for exceptional user experience.

Ensure that Developers, Testers and business teams work together to ensure solutions are deployed successfully, applying standards and optimisation of deployment scripts.

Ensure that builds are running for each of the teams and provides relevant metrics on builds, deployments and any interventions that need to be looked at.

Identify and mitigate risk in accordance with IT Governance and ensure adherence to IT Policy, Procedure and Practice.

Provide team with tools and support to enable speed of delivery with quality performance.

Manage the delivery, performance and development of team members.

Lead, coach and mentor direct reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

NQF8 Level in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent with experience in Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

5 -10 Years Software Development experience (C#, .Net, Java, Python) and Performance Analysis experience.

3 – 5 Years working in a lead or management role.

2 Year’s design and implementation of Continuous Delivery and/or DevOps solutions or architecture patterns.

Working with Azure DevOps pipeline preferred.

With automation platforms like Jenkins and source control systems such as GitHub.

Technical knowledge (On premise Servers, Database, Networking)

Performance Monitoring Tools for on-premises and cloud solutions (Dynatrace)

Exposure to cloud platforms (AWS and Azure)

Trained in Agile Methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Tech savvy – Anticipates and adopts innovations in business-building digital and technology applications.

Anticipates and adopts innovations in business-building digital and technology applications. Action oriented – Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.

Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm. Communicates effectively – Ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audiences, enabling you to influence change within an enterprise environment.

Ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audiences, enabling you to influence change within an enterprise environment. Manages complexity – Makes sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.

Makes sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems. Collaborates – Builds partnerships and works collaboratively with others to meet shared objective.

Builds partnerships and works collaboratively with others to meet shared objective. Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap.

Can easily simplify large amounts of information into a format that others can understand.

Consistently maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities.

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners.

Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.

Consistently addresses groups of people confidently.

Continually and proactively searches for effective means of adaptation and improvement through change.

