Fujitsu Notebook Lifebook models designed for hybrid workplace

Fujitsu has introduced a brand-new notebook portfolio for today’s post-pandemic hybrid work lifestyles. The updated range is spearheaded by a new, lightweight Lifebook E5 Series featuring an all-new, ultra-light magnesium casing.

Under the skin, the new models are high achievers. The Lifebook E5 Series deliver outstanding performance thanks to the latest, 12th generation Intel Core processors and Intel(r) Iris(r) Xe graphics. Alternatively, enterprises can choose the most recent AMD RyzenTM 5000U Series processors and AMD RadeonTM graphics. Both variants come with up to 64GB DDR4 (2x DIMM) memory.

The latest generation Lifebook E5 models are more svelte than the popular predecessor models – with a smaller footprint and a new slimmed-down profile – just 19.9mm for the 14″ version and 20.1mm for the 15″, in comparison to the previous generation’s 23.9mm. While the weight of the Lifebook E5 models has decreased by up to 25 percent the battery capacity has increased, enabling worry-free all-day runtime.

Rüdiger Landto, Senior Director Global CCD Business at Fujitsu, comments: “Hybrid workstyles are here to stay, so our latest LIFEBOOK E5 models are designed for style, portability and excellent performance at home, for the office, or on the go. The whole range of Lifebook models standardizes the inclusion of enterprise-class security features to make logging in easy while keeping data secure. What’s more, they are available at a very competitive price.”

For convenience in hot-desking environments, the latest Lifebook models use the same port replicator for both U7 and E5 series to provide instant connections to peripherals. There are connectivity options for every environment onboard, from Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 to 5G/4G/LTE WWAN networks.

Biometric access options include IR Hello Cam, and fingerprint recognition or Fujitsu’s PalmSecure palm vein biometric security. The notebooks also offer a privacy camera shutter. An ePrivacy filter to shield content from prying eyes is also available for selected models.

Fujitsu also introduces new ultra-light mobile thin client versions, targeting industries using centralized or cloud-based user scenarios with optimized local compute power, such as financial services, healthcare, home office and all XaaS scenarios. The mobile thin client models Lifebook E5412 and E5512 share the same new-look design and use the same port replicator as all other models in the line-up.

In addition to the new Lifebook E5x12, Fujitsu is introducing the latest generation of its ultra-mobile and highly secure Lifebook U7x12 Series of notebooks, the high-end Lifebook U9312, and its tablet counterpart, the Lifebook U9312X. All feature the latest, 12th generation Intel Core processors.