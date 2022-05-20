IITPSA signs MoU with City of Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Department of Economic Development (DED) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute for Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) to collaborate on ICT sector development and digital skills development initiatives.

The three-year MoU, signed at the Tlhabogolo Opportunity Centre in Diepsloot this week, aligns with the Department of Economic Development’s vision for the City to be a leading location in the development, growth and promotion of the ICT ecosystem.

The agreement will see the IITPSA offering its support to the CoJ on raising awareness of the City as a smart investment destination, supporting learning and working from home initiatives – particularly for excluded communities, and offering advice and support on ICT sector skills strategies. The department has in turn committed to developing and implementing measures to create an environment conducive for ICT sector growth in the city.

Thabo Mashegoane, immediate past-president and non-executive director of the IITPSA noted at the signing ceremony that the MoU was the IITPSA’s first formal agreement with the City. “It is a significant moment, and marks the start of closer collaboration, and what we hope will be a long and productive relationship,” he says.

IITPSA president Admire Gwanzura saluted the city’s 4IR vision and said the IITPSA was ready to support CoJ’s Smart City and skills development initiatives. “Skills development in particular is a core value of the IITPSA, and we look forward to supporting the city in upskilling the next generation of IT professionals,” he says.

“It is always beneficial to collaborate with strategic knowledge generation partners such as the IITPSA to leverage on their intellectual capital and expertise to enhance service delivery in the City. We are excited about this partnership as it will bring much needed digital skills across the City, and support our priority to make Joburg a Smart and Business-Friendly City” says Nkuli Mbundu, member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development.