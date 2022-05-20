IT Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

May 20, 2022

Dynamic International team in Cloud Migration, looking for an IT PROJECT MANAGER to join their organization soonest!

Position Highlights:

  • Develop project overview plans that identify active projects and revenue streams.
  • Host and facilitate project meetings at least once a week with team and managers.
  • Provide feedback, advice, project updates and encouragement to team members.
  • Manage deadlines and push the team to ensure timeliness.
  • Coordinate with vendors and suppliers as needed.
  • Creating long- and short-term plans, including setting targets for milestones, and adhering to deadlines.
  • Assist Migration team manager in delegating tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them.
  • Identifying and managing potential risks and liabilities of multiple projects.
  • Serving as a point of contact for teams when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy.
  • Communicating with stakeholders to keep the project aligned with their goals.
  • Performing quality control throughout project’s life cycle to ensure the company standards are applied.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Project Management Diploma /Certificate/ Prince 2/ PMBOK

  • Microsoft Certifications

  • 5 years’ solid Project/ Programme Management experience.

  • 3 years’ managing multiple teams across multiple IT related projects
  • Proven track record of IT related project deliveries

If you are consultative and entrepreneurial in your approach, passionate about service delivery with a keen interest in Migration work, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile, Thank you!

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • PMBOK
  • Microsoft Certifications
  • Cloud Migration
  • PRINCE2
  • PMI
  • Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Mobile Phone

Learn more/Apply for this position