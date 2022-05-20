Mid Level Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

May 20, 2022

Purpose of the role:

  • Deliver mandated tasks as per agreed timelines and client SLA
  • Meeting client expectation through project execution and completion

Reporting to the Project Manager.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar
  • Angular
  • React javascript
  • Visual Studio
  • SQL management Studio
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • ASP.net Front End CSS Design (Web Designer)
  • ASP.Net Core
  • Xamarin
  • Entity Framework
  • MVC
  • Drivers License

The role will suit a candidate with superior time management skills and a superior understanding of software development.

Working hours: 08h00-16H30 – Flexibility to working hours is required in this position
6 month’s probation

Desired Skills:

  • Visual Studio
  • Xamarin
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • MS SQL Server
  • Entity Framework
  • MVC
  • Asp.Net

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Business Management Consultants in Umhlanga offering a superior world-class service to their Clilents

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Retirement Annuity

