Mid Level Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Purpose of the role:
- Deliver mandated tasks as per agreed timelines and client SLA
- Meeting client expectation through project execution and completion
Reporting to the Project Manager.
Requirements:
- Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar
- Angular
- React javascript
- Visual Studio
- SQL management Studio
- Microsoft SQL Server
- ASP.net Front End CSS Design (Web Designer)
- ASP.Net Core
- Xamarin
- Entity Framework
- MVC
- Drivers License
The role will suit a candidate with superior time management skills and a superior understanding of software development.
Working hours: 08h00-16H30 – Flexibility to working hours is required in this position
6 month’s probation
Desired Skills:
- Visual Studio
- Xamarin
- Angular
- Typescript
- MS SQL Server
- Entity Framework
- MVC
- Asp.Net
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Business Management Consultants in Umhlanga offering a superior world-class service to their Clilents
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Annuity