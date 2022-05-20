Mid – Senior Mobile Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PASSIONATE about building exceptional mobile experiences? Then a fast-paced leading search platform wants your drive and coding talents to be their next Mid – Senior Mobile Developer. You will require a Computer Science or related Degree/Diploma, at least 5 years’ experience within a Mobile Application environment, iOS and Swift skills. Any additional experience with Android, MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net, Microsoft SQL and High performance/scale technologies including Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing, etc. will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years’ experience within a Mobile Application environment.

Mobile Application Development for iOS.

Experience in Swift.

South African citizenship.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc.).

Android experience.

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc.).

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning about the things, they are busy with and sharing with others.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

Mobile

Learn more/Apply for this position