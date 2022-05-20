Oracle Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 20, 2022

We require an experienced developer to join our team and assist with optimising existing integration between Oracle cloud procurement and EBS Procurement.

Must have experience using REST API
A high level understanding of Oracle EBusiness/Fusion procurement modules(Supplier qualification, sourcing, contracts, purchasing) would be an added advantage
This is a short term contract on-site.
The consultant will be responsible for Designing, Developing, Implementation, Testing and Support of integration programs between Fusion and EBS procurement

Skills required

  • Java developer with good knowledge on JAR file integrations with Oracle Fusion (Procurement)Cloud modules
  • Invoking rest API’s via JAR file
  • Exposure to Netbeans and Eclipse tools
  • Good understanding of JSON/XML requests/responses
  • Knowledge on shell scripting
  • Good knowledge of integration
  • OIC
  • SOA

Vaccination certificate is required
Relevant Oracle certification will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Netbeans
  • shell scripting
  • integration
  • OIC
  • API
  • SaaS
  • Eclipse Tools

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position