Product Systems Analyst at Great Usutu (PTY) LTD – Gauteng Sandown

Position Requirements

Great Usutu is looking for a analytical minded consultant with functional skills to work as a Product System Analyst for one of our Investment Banking clients. The role of Product System Analyst is to effectively implement new and maintain existing trading systems for a defined area within a corporate and investment bank client environment and identify opportunities and recommend IT solutions that enable the achievement of business objectives.

The position entails offering production support for a Trading System that covers FX and Money Markets products.

The candidate should have a keen interest both in the financial markets and in software for trading and risk management. You should have a degree in Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Computer Sciences or similar concentrations requiring quantitative / mathematical, problem-solving skills and some level of coding.

Position Responsibilities:

Analyzing current systems and data to identify and understand new requirements, recognizing

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to our client.

Ensure effective business continuity by implementing robust solutions interpreted from business requirements specifications

Participate in projects in a consulting or specialist capacity with other role players internally and external to the organization throughout the project lifecycle

Ensure successful systems integration and implementation to meet the strategic objectives of organization; department and team

Ensure optimal functioning of trading systems by ensuring they are configured for optimal performance; and continuously improving on existing processes and functionality

Troubleshooting of issues as and when required

Document related processes; procedures and policies for supporting the systems Document troubleshooting procedures for recovery of incidents and successful handover of systems support to the relevant GT support areas; including training

Manage the security and regulatory compliance of trading systems

Ensure recovery plans are in place for all identified core trading systems Track the planning and execution of regular DRP testing by GT Participate in providing comprehensive and accurate audit report inputs and reporting to internal stakeholder the resolution of any audit findings

Manage stakeholder relationships by maintaining optimized communication channels between the technical integrations team and stakeholders

Essential background:

2-3 years experience in a trading systems support role is desirable but a graduate who can demonstrate potential will be considered.

Desirable background:

Knowledge of Money Markets and FX products

Knowledge of finance basics i.e. value of money, cashflow discounting, curve valuation

Analysing situations or data that requires an in-depth evaluation of multiple factors

Resolving accounting and PNL issues

Analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data for accurate design and implementation

Some minimum level of coding in Python and a compiled language.

Supporting Skills required:

Problem-solving skills, willingness for hands-on work and knowledge seeking

Structure, organizational and administrative skills

Stress tolerance, service-mindedness and teamwork orientation

Negotiation skills and an ability to handle relations in a professional way

Ability to interact with people at different levels within an organization

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Money Market Products Knowledge

FX Products Knowledge

Software Development Lifecycle

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

About Us

Great Usutu (Pty) Ltd is a 3-year-old start up firm that provides consulting services in trading and risk management software systems. The firm prides itself in understanding the niche where capital markets and technology intersect.

This is the ideal time to join the firm to be part of the growth phase and truly explore opportunities that are not available in traditional big corporate set ups, whilst enjoying the humane aspects that come with working for smaller firms.

Learn more/Apply for this position