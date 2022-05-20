Project Manager (12 -18 months construction project) – Limpopo

Our client, a Water Mining company is recruiting a hands-on Project Manager (Construction), for a project in Naboomspruit, Limpopo.
Project:
It entails the completion of a partially built wastewater treatment plant, pipeline & associated pump stations. Scope includes civil, mechanical, electrical & instrumentation works. Contract conditions are FIDIC (Red). Contract value greater is than R170m.

Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelor of Science in Civil or Mechanical Engineering or related engineering degree/diploma.

  • Project Management Professional course or certification. (PMP or CAPM).

  • Min 10 years’ experience in large scale EPC infrastructure projects as a project manager.

  • In depth FIDIC suite knowledge.

  • Proficient in Microsoft Projects, Word, Excel, Buildsmart/Candy and other relevant software platforms.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the Projects Account, Compiling of Application for Payment for the Main Works, Variation Order Applications for Payment, Claims Application for Payment.

  • Commercial Management, commercial issues related to Claims under Extension of Time, Labour relation agreements, Force Majeure etc.

  • Commercial Management of contractual requirements.

  • Project Control Manager, managing the Controls of Cost, Resources, Procurement, Quality, planning of overall activities.

  • Progress report and risk report.

  • Submit and attend Health and safety monthly report meetings.

  • Submit and attend quality report meetings.

  • Respond to Engineer/Employer’s agent communication.

  • Submissions of notifications and queries.

  • Motivation and Submissions of Contract Claims /additional work.

  • Submit request for quote.

  • Submit request for information.

  • Attend commercial meetings with the Engineer/Employer’s agent.

  • Attend daily, weekly and monthly progress meetings.

  • Participate in value engineering sessions as necessary to reduce cost.

  • Submitting monthly claims and invoicing.

  • Prepare monthly cost reports.

  • Prepare and issue cash flow projections to the Engineer as well as internally.

  • Prepare monthly procurement schedule.

  • Approve orders.

  • Approve and appoint sub-contractors.

  • Draft SLA contracts with sub-contractors.

  • Approve sub-contractors progress claims.

  • Manage site office personnel.

  • Manage sub-contractors & labour relations.

  • Establish and oversee project close out documentation and processes through to completion.

  • Negotiate, resolve and close out any outstanding change orders, quality issues or disputes.

  • Process and track any final invoices, payment applications, retention payments, etc.

  • Prepare and submit final project accounting and budget.

Attributes:

  • Excellent problem-solving, critical thinking and analytical skills.

  • Proven track record in delivering high-quality programs/projects.

  • Able to display exceptionally strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

  • Able to develop and maintain long-term relationships with all members of the team.

  • Ability to present to senior management to motivate approvals.

  • Passionate about solving complex challenges within aggressive timelines.

  • A motivated self-starter with a positive attitude.

  • High level of personal integrity.

  • Thrives in a collaborative team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • civil engineer
  • construction
  • project manager

