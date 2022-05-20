Project Manager (12 -18 months construction project) – Limpopo

Our client, a Water Mining company is recruiting a hands-on Project Manager (Construction), for a project in Naboomspruit, Limpopo.

Project:

It entails the completion of a partially built wastewater treatment plant, pipeline & associated pump stations. Scope includes civil, mechanical, electrical & instrumentation works. Contract conditions are FIDIC (Red). Contract value greater is than R170m.



Minimum requirements:

Bachelor of Science in Civil or Mechanical Engineering or related engineering degree/diploma.

Project Management Professional course or certification. (PMP or CAPM).

Min 10 years’ experience in large scale EPC infrastructure projects as a project manager.

In depth FIDIC suite knowledge.

Proficient in Microsoft Projects, Word, Excel, Buildsmart/Candy and other relevant software platforms.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Responsible for the Projects Account, Compiling of Application for Payment for the Main Works, Variation Order Applications for Payment, Claims Application for Payment.

Commercial Management, commercial issues related to Claims under Extension of Time, Labour relation agreements, Force Majeure etc.

Commercial Management of contractual requirements.

Project Control Manager, managing the Controls of Cost, Resources, Procurement, Quality, planning of overall activities.

Progress report and risk report.

Submit and attend Health and safety monthly report meetings.

Submit and attend quality report meetings.

Respond to Engineer/Employer’s agent communication.

Submissions of notifications and queries.

Motivation and Submissions of Contract Claims /additional work.

Submit request for quote.

Submit request for information.

Attend commercial meetings with the Engineer/Employer’s agent.

Attend daily, weekly and monthly progress meetings.

Participate in value engineering sessions as necessary to reduce cost.

Submitting monthly claims and invoicing.

Prepare monthly cost reports.

Prepare and issue cash flow projections to the Engineer as well as internally.

Prepare monthly procurement schedule.

Approve orders.

Approve and appoint sub-contractors.

Draft SLA contracts with sub-contractors.

Approve sub-contractors progress claims.

Manage site office personnel.

Manage sub-contractors & labour relations.

Establish and oversee project close out documentation and processes through to completion.

Negotiate, resolve and close out any outstanding change orders, quality issues or disputes.

Process and track any final invoices, payment applications, retention payments, etc.

Prepare and submit final project accounting and budget.

Attributes:

Excellent problem-solving, critical thinking and analytical skills.

Proven track record in delivering high-quality programs/projects.

Able to display exceptionally strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Able to develop and maintain long-term relationships with all members of the team.

Ability to present to senior management to motivate approvals.

Passionate about solving complex challenges within aggressive timelines.

A motivated self-starter with a positive attitude.

High level of personal integrity.

Thrives in a collaborative team environment.

Desired Skills:

civil engineer

construction

project manager

