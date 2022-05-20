Senior Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria Region

May 20, 2022

Senior Business Analyst Role in Pretoria – Non-EE position – Any

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

  • Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis
  • Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience
  • Experience in a transformational project

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Agile/Scrum certification
  • Understanding of business systems analysis

Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)
  • Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
  • Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
  • Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
  • Analytical thinking
  • Communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Facilitation skills
  • Quality orientation
  • Negotiation skills
  • Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
  • Stakeholder management
  • Presentation skills
  • Ability to build customer loyalty
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent;
  • Diploma in Business Analysis

Key deliverables:

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

  • Feasibility report
  • Business Case
  • Business analysis work plan
  • Business requirements specification document
  • Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);
  • Business Analysis measure and feedback report
  • Business Process Modelling document
  • Training documentation
  • Product backlog
  • User stories
  • Requirement traceability matrix
  • Test cases
  • Training and knowledge transfer documentation
  • Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project.

