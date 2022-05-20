Senior Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Senior Business Analyst Role in Pretoria – Non-EE position – Any
About The Employer:
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis
- Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience
- Experience in a transformational project
The following will be an added advantage:
- Agile/Scrum certification
- Understanding of business systems analysis
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)
- Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
- Analytical thinking
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Stakeholder management
- Presentation skills
- Ability to build customer loyalty
- Ability to work in a team
- Motivated self-starter
Qualifications/ Certification:
- An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent;
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Key deliverables:
End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:
- Feasibility report
- Business Case
- Business analysis work plan
- Business requirements specification document
- Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);
- Business Analysis measure and feedback report
- Business Process Modelling document
- Training documentation
- Product backlog
- User stories
- Requirement traceability matrix
- Test cases
- Training and knowledge transfer documentation
- Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project.