Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

As a Senior Business Analyst, you would be primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these in delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects. Experience in UI/UX/CX industry would be highly advantageous.
Essential Functions:
- Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.
- Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.
- Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation p
- Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
- Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
- Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
- Lead the solution design process.
- Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
- Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
- Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
- Provide inputs into testing.
- Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.
- Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client or internally in the organization
Experience Required:
- Proven analytical abilities
- Business process modeling/engineering
- Problem identification
- Problem-solving ability
- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Negotiating and influencing skills
Ability to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
- Ability to manage stakeholders with the right outcome
- Good communicator
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Ability to lead an effective team
- Proven business analysis capability, working on multiple and complex projects
- Experience in communicating with a diverse range of stakeholders
- Experience in facilitating requirements and problem-solving workshops
- Proven capabilities in project management
- Proven capabilities in quality assurance
For more information, please contact [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Complex Projects
- Project Management
- Quality Assurance
- Product Ownership