Senior Cloud Data Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main Purpose

The purpose of this role is to support the analytics and BI teams to manage their cloud environment. This includes data staging and model production.

Accountabilities

Management of cloud data workflow and production environment between on-premises and cloud environments

Build and maintain full DevOps Capability with BI Environment.

Environmental performance and alert monitoring

Design and production of model environment.

Development of machine learning capability.

Delivery of models via the development of APIs

Skills/Experience Required

Bsc. (Computer Science) or Similar

5-8 years Cloud Data Engineer experience required (Google Cloud Platform preferable)

Full Stack Experience

DevOps Stack development experience

Technology Stack Preference: Python, React/JavaScript, Azure DevOps

Competencies Required

Analytical Thinking

Structured

Strong Problem-solving Skills

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Ability to work as part of the team in a technical capacity

Attention to detail

Self-belief

Team working

Good communication skills

Meeting timescales

Relationship building

Desired Skills:

Development

cloud dev

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

