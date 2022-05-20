Senior Cloud Data Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main Purpose
The purpose of this role is to support the analytics and BI teams to manage their cloud environment. This includes data staging and model production.
Accountabilities
- Management of cloud data workflow and production environment between on-premises and cloud environments
- Build and maintain full DevOps Capability with BI Environment.
- Environmental performance and alert monitoring
- Design and production of model environment.
- Development of machine learning capability.
- Delivery of models via the development of APIs
Skills/Experience Required
- Bsc. (Computer Science) or Similar
- 5-8 years Cloud Data Engineer experience required (Google Cloud Platform preferable)
- Full Stack Experience
- DevOps Stack development experience
- Technology Stack Preference: Python, React/JavaScript, Azure DevOps
Competencies Required
- Analytical Thinking
- Structured
- Strong Problem-solving Skills
- Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently
- Ability to work as part of the team in a technical capacity
- Attention to detail
- Self-belief
- Team working
- Good communication skills
- Meeting timescales
- Relationship building
Desired Skills:
- Development
- cloud dev
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.
The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.