Senior Cloud Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We are looking for a Senior Cloud Developer, that has vast knowledge on Cloud.

Key Responsibilities

Develop server and front-end solutions on AWS and Azure. This includes implementing the full application development lifecycle with source control (git), development, testing and implementation in production

Implement a test-driven development approach that includes continuous integration and quality assurance testing

Implement dev-ops to implement continuous integration and automate the deployment process

Key Competencies

Extensive knowledge and experience in using back-end technologies such as Node.js, Express middleware, Docker containers and Kubernetes, on AWS and Azure. Two years or more practical experience is required

Extensive knowledge and experience of JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, React, Vue etc. At least two years or more of experience in using these frameworks for development

Knowledge and experience of ASP.NET MVC will be a big plus

At least one year of knowledge and experience of setting up and using dev-ops tools on AWS and Azure

Working effectively in a team using Agile approaches such as SCRUM to deliver solutions is essential

Desired Skills:

AWS

azure

cloud

react

ASP.net

scrum

