Senior Data Engineer –

We are looking for a Data Engineer who is skilled at creating data pipelines for ingest, transformation and storage of data usually at scale, and familiar with standing-up analytics clusters.

Our engineers use modern agile technical practices including Continuous Integration and Deployment, TDD, XP etc. to deliver timely and pragmatic solutions as well as helping others to do their jobs in a more effective way.

We look for people with many of the following skills and experience:

Significant experience working on Data pipelines, platforms and projects.

Experience working in one or more of the main cloud providers (AWS, GCP, Azure).

Significant experience of developing solutions in some of SQL (+ variants), Python, Scala, Java.

Experience in

Working with a variety of RDBMS databases, ideally in production environments

Creation and support of highly available data pipelines:

Using ETL platforms and/or coded equivalents

Using scheduling tools and/or familiarity with working in streaming environments

Ensuring reliability and availability

working with other data storage and processing technologies including:

Spark

Document databases

Graph databases

Columnar databases

Working with configuration control (Git/Github, Terraform, ansible etc.) and CI/CD tools.

Understands and can support data scientists or business intelligence teams- data prep,

Mentoring and support functions.

Desired Skills:

Python

Scala

Java

AWS

Azure

CI/CD

RDBMS

ETL

Data Pipelines

Data Storage

Git

Github

Spark

Data engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Market leading Global Consulting group are seeking a Lead Data Engineer to join their growing team. Must be skilled in creating data pipelines. Must be experience in CI/CD and TDD

