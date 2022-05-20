Senior Systems Analyst and Designer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you enjoy complex analysis while still getting your hands dirty with code, then your expertise as a Senior Systems Analyst and Designer is sought by a forward-thinking Software Specialist. Your core role will be to translate user requirements into functional design specifications using Object Orientation, UML and industry defined design patterns. This will include the design and analysis for a large software suite, which includes legacy and integration to new systems. You will require a Degree/Diploma in IT/Engineering, 6+ years in a similar role with strong proficiency in Delphi, Java/J2EE/JEE/Jakarta, C/C++, WebLogic, Windows, Unix, Oracle, SQL, PL/SQL, UML and solid knowledge of best practices and frameworks in terms of Software Solutions Development, within the IT landscape.

DUTIES:

Develop user requirements: Analyse business requirements and help business define the business requirements and specifications.

Analyse business requirements and help business define the business requirements and specifications. Conceptualize solutions: Take high level business plans, ideas, problems or requirements and translate them into concrete functional specification/use cases.

Take high level business plans, ideas, problems or requirements and translate them into concrete functional specification/use cases. Create design specifications: Produce design specifications that will describe how the solution integrates with both the business processes and products and the existing IT infrastructure. Design Specification will include sequence diagrams, class models, design patterns, software architecture and software architecture design.

Produce design specifications that will describe how the solution integrates with both the business processes and products and the existing IT infrastructure. Design Specification will include sequence diagrams, class models, design patterns, software architecture and software architecture design. Oversee technical implementation: Maintain overall responsibility for system design aspects of technical implementation. Participate in project management, change control and delivery. Ensure overall contribution to software quality assurance.

Design reviews: Present designs at design review forum. Contribute through active participation.

System documentation and modeling: Ensure documentation processes are followed, and designs are accurately reflected in the UML master model.

Ensure documentation processes are followed, and designs are accurately reflected in the UML master model. Communication: Ensure continuous communication to all relevant stakeholders.

Ensure continuous communication to all relevant stakeholders. Knowledge transfer: Provide consultancy, solution support and mentor Junior Analysts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

6+ Years relevant working experience as a Systems Analyst.

Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies

Strong working experience in various software technologies (Delphi, Java/J2EE/JEE/Jakarta, C/C++, WebLogic, Windows, Unix, Oracle, SQL, PL/SQL, etc.).

Exposure to version control software (e.g., Rational ClearCase, etc.).

Telecommunications operations knowledge.

Solid understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies.

Working knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (i.e., Rational Rose, Enterprise Architect, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical, confident, enthusiastic.

Detail orientated.

Excellent communication skills and listening skills.

Must be able to work independently as well as be a team player.

Willingness to improve and grow with position.

COMMENTS:

