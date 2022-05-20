Software Developer (C# & SQL) – Western Cape Somerset West

Small company is Somerset West seeks intermediate software developer with superior coding skills and strong C# and SQL for hybrid role with office attendance required 1 / 2 days a week. Ideally fluent in Afrikaans. Salary negotiable under R35,000 pm.
MUST BE IN CAPE TOWN AREA – THIS IS NOT A REMOTE ROLE. HYBRID ROLE, WILL BE REQUIRED TO WORK FROM OFFICE 1 / 2 DAYS A WEEK.
MINIMUM Experience Requirements:
SQL Server 4 years+
C# 4 years+
PHP 2 years+
JavaScript 1 year+
Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux,
MINIMUM Qualifications:
- Experience in SQL Server (2012, 2012R, 2016, 2018)
- C#, .Net Core & .Net Framework
- HTML experience, CSS & JS (JavaScript), JQuery
- C# Entity Framework
- Scripting Languages – PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD
- NodeJs, NPM
- VueJS Framework, Quasar Framework
- Docker, KuberNetes
- PHP
Responsibilities
- Coding and debugging
- App design
- Troubleshooting operating environments e.g Windows Server Admin, Linux Admin
- Network Administration
- Version controlling – Git
- Designing algorithms
- Project Management
- Design of Spec & Schema of Database
- Managing database systems, DBA, SQL Servers
- Deployment of software systems
- Providing Technical Support and development of documentation
- Issue Management – GitHub
- Cloud Servers
- Act as coach and mentor to junior staff, provide training to new and junior staff as well as resolution of Support Tickets logged.
- Services API, REST & SOAP
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Javascript
- nodejs
- docker
- kubernete