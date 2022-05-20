Software Developer (C# & SQL) – Western Cape Somerset West

May 20, 2022

Small company is Somerset West seeks intermediate software developer with superior coding skills and strong C# and SQL for hybrid role with office attendance required 1 / 2 days a week. Ideally fluent in Afrikaans. Salary negotiable under R35,000 pm.

MUST BE IN CAPE TOWN AREA – THIS IS NOT A REMOTE ROLE. HYBRID ROLE, WILL BE REQUIRED TO WORK FROM OFFICE 1 / 2 DAYS A WEEK.

MINIMUM Experience Requirements:
SQL Server 4 years+
C# 4 years+
PHP 2 years+
JavaScript 1 year+
Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux,

MINIMUM Qualifications:

  • Experience in SQL Server (2012, 2012R, 2016, 2018)
  • C#, .Net Core & .Net Framework
  • HTML experience, CSS & JS (JavaScript), JQuery
  • C# Entity Framework
  • Scripting Languages – PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD
  • NodeJs, NPM
  • VueJS Framework, Quasar Framework
  • Docker, KuberNetes
  • PHP
    Responsibilities
  • Coding and debugging
  • App design
  • Troubleshooting operating environments e.g Windows Server Admin, Linux Admin
  • Network Administration
  • Version controlling – Git
  • Designing algorithms
  • Project Management
  • Design of Spec & Schema of Database
  • Managing database systems, DBA, SQL Servers
  • Deployment of software systems
  • Providing Technical Support and development of documentation
  • Issue Management – GitHub
  • Cloud Servers
  • Act as coach and mentor to junior staff, provide training to new and junior staff as well as resolution of Support Tickets logged.
  • Services API, REST & SOAP

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • nodejs
  • docker
  • kubernete

