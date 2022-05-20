Systems Integration Specialist at GG Recruitment – Gauteng West Rand Garden AH

Major Fintech expanding into Africa, is seeking a System’s Analyst (Remote/Hybrid) within their Integration Team, to support projects and initiatives with detailed documentation to implement, maintain, and support IT and information systems to & scale as the business grows. You will use computers and related systems to specify new IT solutions, modify, enhance or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements in order to improve business efficiency and productivity. You’ll need a high level of technical expertise and clear insights into current business practices.

Requirements:

Completed BSC degree – Essential

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in IT

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in systems Analysis is essential

Continuous Improvement related qualification (Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma)

Experience with UML notations standards

Experience documenting detail design and specifications requirements

Experience working with SDLC, waterfall and agile

Experienced working with, business analyst, developers and project managers

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Systems Analysis

Integration

Systems Integration

System Analysis

Integration Analyst

Six Sigma

Lean

Continuous Improvement

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

PURE TECH FINANCIAL SERVICES- LOTS OF BENEFITS, EXPANDING INTO 23 AFRICAN COUNTRIES

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Provident Fund

