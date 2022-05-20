Systems Specialist – IT (Elandsfontein) at Drake International

Well established, national manufacturing concern is looking for an experienced individual to join their finance/IT team to lead and be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems within the company.
Requirements:
- IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology or Computer Science) is needed
- Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) would be advantageous
- Relevant vendor and industry certifications (Microsoft and or SAP)
- 3-5yrs MS SQL queries / reporting experience within a similar industry
- Sound general IT knoweldge and systems background
Essential Knowledge and Required skills:
- Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous
- Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.
- Solid experience in system integration applications
- Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.
- Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere.
- SAP experience advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.
- Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.
- Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.
- Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.
- Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.
- Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.
- Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.
- Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.
- Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
- Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.
Ability to work independently
Resilient
Attention to detail
Deadline driven
About The Employer:
Drake International
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Med Aid
- Prov Fund