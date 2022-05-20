Systems Specialist – IT (Elandsfontein) at Drake International

May 20, 2022

Well established, national manufacturing concern is looking for an experienced individual to join their finance/IT team to lead and be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems within the company.

Requirements:

  • IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology or Computer Science) is needed
  • Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) would be advantageous
  • Relevant vendor and industry certifications (Microsoft and or SAP)
  • 3-5yrs MS SQL queries / reporting experience within a similar industry
  • Sound general IT knoweldge and systems background

Essential Knowledge and Required skills:

  • Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous
  • Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.
  • Solid experience in system integration applications
  • Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.
  • Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere.
  • SAP experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.
  • Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.
  • Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.
  • Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.
  • Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.
  • Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.
  • Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.
  • Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.
  • Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
  • Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.

Ability to work independently

Resilient

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Med Aid
  • Prov Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position