TCL appoints TVR as SA distribution partner

TCL South Africa has added TVR Distribution as a channel partner, distributing all TCL TV’s and its soundbar product to the ICT channel, independent specialists and etailer market segments.

TCL South Africa’s sales manager Muhammed-Izhaar Ebrahim says that the addition of TVR Distribution is a great step for the TCL brand which has been recently confirmed as the number one bestselling Android Smart TV brand in the world (OMDIA’s Global TV Design and Features Tracker report), and for the third consecutive year, the second-best selling LCD television brand globally, according to OMDIA’s Global TV Sets report 2021.

“Our brand has been on South African shores for eight months now and is fast becoming a strong contender across all market segments, specifically in Smart TV and Google TV offerings,” he says. “Over the next few months, we expect our range to grow even further and look forward to a positive response from South African consumers with the assistance of a strong distribution network including TVR, Atlas and Teljoy on the ground, complimented online through Takealot.com.”

Bill Gradwell, CEO of TVR Distribution, comments: “We are extremely proud to be associated with this exciting world leading brand. The offering fits in well with our range of tier one products currently distributed by TVR Distribution and we believe that the TCL brand will do extremely well for both TVR Distribution and TCL SA in South Africa.”