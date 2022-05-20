Technical Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ALIGN IT systems with business operations by analysing and developing cutting-edge integrative software solutions as the next Technical Business Analyst sought by a Specialist Provider of innovative sustainable income solutions. Your role will also entail providing internal IT support and managing web-based services and customer support and providing oversight with the implementation of technical business projects and solutions. You will also identify, define, and document business processes and software requirements to be developed as software. The successful candidate will require a BA Diploma, Lean and Sigma 6, 6 – 8 years’ experience in a similar role, skilled in SQL and system integration solutions, understand Agile methodology & Scrum (JIRA), be familiar with data modelling techniques and methods, able to ensure optimal system functionality via integrated diagnostics and proven ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis. The team currently works remotely.

DUTIES:

Perform system analyses on software programs, applications, and web services.

Determine system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users.

Report to Management and obtain approval for system development projects.

Efficiently integrate new systems, programs, and applications with business operations and services.

Analyse and improve the performance of web-based customer portals and support services.

Ensure end-user proficiency with new systems, programs, and applications across departments.

Facilitate the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

Drive process automation and simplification.

Understand and communicate financial and operational impact of any changes.

Analyse current business processes and make recommendations for improvement based on industry trends and professional business knowledge.

Improve training and operational procedures within a business to increase efficiency and productivity.

Work directly with clients to understand the individual needs of the business.

Create and present reports to executive team members and shareholders to support recommendations.

Oversee implementation projects from beginning to completion.

Use a variety of data analysis and organization tools to discover the most impactful insights.

Help resolve competing priorities between stakeholder groups by facilitating stakeholder discussions and escalate issues where appropriate.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing data and business requirements.

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups.

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques.

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.

Provide functional testing, test case scenarios, and setting up of test data.

Work with stakeholders to obtain high-level requirements and capture business needs.

Clearly articulate and document business requirements.

Assess the risks of various solutions and prioritize competing business demands.

Manage ongoing relationship with stakeholders to drive satisfaction with IT.

Coordinate project delivery by participating in design reviews and walk-throughs to communicate systems designs and validate proposed solutions.

Obtain key inputs from enterprise architecture teams and identifies solution interdependencies.

Engage with knowledge workers to incorporate usability and user interface needs when designing systems.

Proactively resolve customer satisfaction issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Diploma in Business Analysis.

Degree in Information Technology advantageous.

Lean and Sigma 6.

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 – 8 years’ experience as a Technical Business Analyst.

Advanced knowledge of Programming languages like SQL and system integration solutions.

Ability to facilitate internal end-user proficiency.

Designing and maintaining efficient customer portal support and feedback channels.

Ensuring optimal system functionality via integrated diagnostics.

Able to keep up with IT advancements.

Exceptional communication skills toward facilitating the use of new software systems.

Proven ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis.

Familiarity with data modelling techniques and methods.

Experience determining the explicit and implicit needs and requirements of various stakeholders.

Understanding of Agile methodology and Scrum (JIRA).

Facilitation skills.

Writing comprehensive reports.

Documentation skills.

Advantageous –

Extensive experience in technical business analysis in a related industry advantageous.

UX skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Oral and written communication skills.

Interpersonal and consultative skills.

Ability to quickly learn the objectives, structures, operations, and policies of a new business area.

Strong problem resolution, negotiation, and influencing skills.

Demonstrated ability to engage both Developers and business partners to achieve target outcomes.

Analytical thinking.

Detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.

Research skills.

Asking the right questions.

Gathering relevant information from appropriate sources.

Extremely efficient and self-managed.

