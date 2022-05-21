Senior Security Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Brackenfell

May 21, 2022

Our Client based in Cape Town area is seeking a Senior Security Engineer to join their team. The ideal incumbent will be responsible for providing security for cloud-based digital platforms whilst playing an integral role in engaging with business units in order to ensure the organisation’s digital platforms are protected.

Qualifications required:

  • Qualifications in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, and/or any related field.
  • Certifications in Cloud Security- CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP.

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in cyber security.
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security.
  • Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP.
  • Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies. Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)
  • Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models.
  • Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.
  • Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.
  • Experience with open-source software security.
  • Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection. Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

